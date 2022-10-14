Darnell Mooney Has Honest Comment After Failing To Catch Game-Winning Touchdown

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - DECEMBER 20: Darnell Mooney #11 of the Chicago Bears warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Washington Commanders held on to a 12-7 lead to claim victory in last night's Thursday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears.

Despite a game with few touchdown opportunities throughout, the Bears had a chance to take the game-winning lead on the final play of the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the home team, wide receiver Darnell Mooney bobbled a goal-line grab and ended up just one half yard short of the game-winning score.

If he caught it cleanly, the ball would've broken the plane of the endzone.

Take a look at the play here:

Mooney addressed the play after the game.

“If I just catch the damn ball the first time, we win the game,” Mooney said, per Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com.

“At that period of time, I’m literally just telling myself, ‘Just please, give me this ball. Give me this ball,'” he added. “I just got to close the game for us. If I want to be that player, I want to be that guy for our team, I got to make that play.”

While this was a costly mistake for Mooney, he's been bright spot for the Bears' disappointing offensive unit this year. He reeled in a game-high seven receptions last night, and made an incredible highlight-reel catch against the Vikings last week.

The Bears are now 2-4 to start the season.