Former NFL Star Calls Out Richard Sherman During NFC Championship

Richard Sherman takes a knee during a game for the San Francisco 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 16: Richard Sherman #25 of the San Francisco 49ers kneels after an injury to Ahkello Witherspoon #23 during their NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Former All-Pro NFL cornerback Darrelle Revis does not appear to be a big fan of San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman.

Revis, who retired from the NFL in 2017, called out Sherman’s style of play during the 49ers’ NFC Championship Game win over the Packers.

The longtime NFL cornerback doesn’t appear to like how Sherman doesn’t match up one-on-one with the opposing team’s top wide receiver.

“Fear of getting beat in man to man coverage. Every snap every play. The fact that he doesn’t travel as a cornerback is lame. Accept (sic) the challenge as the best and shut Adams down the entire game. Do it for the game of football. Stop hiding a cover 3 zone,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sherman, 31, is a five-time All-Pro, including a second-team selection this year.

Lockdown one-on-one cornerback or not, he’s off to the Super Bowl this year.

The 49ers will take on the Chiefs in Miami in two weeks. Sherman and the rest of the San Francisco defense will have their work cut out for them against Patrick Mahomes.


