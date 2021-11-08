A veteran NFL tight end is reportedly set to hit waivers.

According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Detroit Lions are releasing tight end Darren Fells.

The 35-year-old tight end was in his first season back with the Lions. Fells, a California native, began his career with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013. The veteran tight end has since played for the Cardinals, Lions, Browns and Texans.

Fells caught four passes for 43 yards so far this season. According to Rapoport, Fells asked for his release.

“Darren Fells asked for and received his release from Detroit today, source said. He’ll go on waivers, providing an interesting option for TE-needy teams,” he reported.

Fells isn’t the only notable name set to hit waivers on Monday.

The Cleveland Browns are expected to release Odell Beckham Jr. on Monday and the wide receiver will hit waivers.

It’s shaping up to be a pretty interesting week on the NFL waiver market.