Darren Waller Back At Practice: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 13: Darren Waller #83 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates with Hunter Renfrow #13 after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Las Vegas Raiders star tight end Darren Waller parted ways with his representation.

Waller, who turns 30 next month, is set to earn $6.25 million in base salary in each of the next two seasons. He's looking for a new contract and has hired Drew Rosenhaus to make that a reality.

That's not the only good news for Waller today, though. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that Waller will be suiting up for the Raiders this afternoon.

Naturally, fans are ready for him to come back.

"Darren Waller's hold-in, I mean 'hamstring injury,' appears over," one writer joked.

Others are just waiting for Waller and the Raiders to agree to a new contract.

"Just gotta get the deal done," another fan said.

Waller posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020, making the Pro Bowl in 2020. He suffered through a few injuries during the 2021 season, but should be back at full strength for the 2022 campaign.