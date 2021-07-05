The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Pro Bowl Tight End Has An Offer For Tim Tebow

Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory MinicampJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JUNE 15: Tim Tebow #85 of the Jacksonville Jaguars participates in drills during Jacksonville Jaguars Mandatory Minicamp at TIAA Bank Field on June 15, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow has received an offer for some help from one of the league’s best tight ends.

Darren Waller, a Pro Bowl tight end for the Las Vegas Raiders, has offered to help Tebow as he attempts to make the Jacksonville Jaguars roster. Tebow, 33, was not invited to the “Tight End U” camp hosted by some of the league’s top tight ends. However, he has received a nice offer from Waller.

“If he thinks he can learn from me, then I’d love to help him and help make his transition smoother,” Waller told TMZ Sports.

Tebow, who starred at quarterback in college and won a playoff game under center for the Denver Broncos, is attempting to make the Jaguars as a tight end. He signed a one-year contract in Jacksonville this offseason, though he’s far from a lock to make the roster.

Waller, 28, shifted from wide receiver to tight end and has become one of the best at his position with the Raiders.

“I tried to find any information I could from watching guys play or asking people when I moved,” Waller said of his own move. “So I’d love to continue to pass that on and help him be a better player.”

Waller thinks Tebow can be successful.

“Football is in his blood,” Waller said. “So I feel like he’ll find a way. He’ll find a way. He’s physical, he’s athletic. So I wish him nothing but the best going forward.”


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.