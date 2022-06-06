Darvin Ham Sends Clear Russell Westbrook Message: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after getting called with an offensive foul against Phoenix Suns during the second half of the game at Staples Center on October 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has no intention of trading Russell Westbrook based on comments made during his introductory press conference on Monday.

"Russ is one of the best players our league has ever seen," he said.

However, Ham revealed on Monday he's already had conversations with Russ about potentially playing a different role for the Lakers next season.

That role could see Westbrook coming off the bench, a "sacrifice" he and the rest of his teammates want Ham to embrace.

Plenty of Lakers fans aren't exactly enthusiastic about Westbrook spending another year in Los Angeles.

"it’s not about SACRIFICES Russell Westbrook is a bad basketball player and a horrible fit for the Lakers. This is such a dumb organization," a fan said.

"Westbrook is gonna have to work, I think he can if he’s put in check and knows what he can and can’t do. He’s not that guy anymore and he needs to play to his strengths. Bron and AD will do the rest," another fan tweeted.

On the other hand, perhaps all Westbrook needs is a fresh start with a new coaching staff.

Could we see Russ become the unstoppable force he once was this upcoming season?

It sounds like Ham and the Lakers are committed to running it back with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.