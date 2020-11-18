HS Football Coach Addresses His Viral Heart Attack Story

No one can doubt that Daryl Hayes, head coach of St. John’s Catholic Prep in Buckeystown, Md., cares about coaching his team. That much is certain after what happened during the high school’s game on Saturday.

According to The Frederick News-Post, Hayes began to feel chest pains, and a numbness on his left side during halftime of the game. Rather than leave the game, he finished things out and conducted a post-game interview before heading to get medical attention.

His wife says that he believed he was dealing with some indigestion, and asked for some mints at halftime. Once he reached the hospital, it was discovered that he had a blood clot that blocked an artery, which led to him suffering a heart attack during the game. Doctors, who were amazed that he was able to finish out a game in his condition, treated him, and he’s not expected to have long term effects from the incident.

He is back home and took to Twitter to thank those who have lent their support following the medical scare. In response to a Barstool Sports story, he tweeted “Thank you… blessed to be alive!”

Two years ago, Hayes had bypass surgery, and had some nitroglycerin pills in his pocket, which increase blood flow. He’s lucky that he didn’t think to take them, because he was busy with the football game.

Daryl Hayes’ St. John’s Catholic Prep team suffered a 53-0 loss on the field. Given everything else that went on this weekend, he’s very grateful to have been able to coach the game at all, and his team will definitely rally around this moment moving forward. We’re glad to see that he’s doing well after that scary moment.

[The Frederick News-Post]