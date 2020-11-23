Daryl Morey Addresses The Plan For Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons

With NBA trades heating up throughout the week, there was some discussion around the league about whether or not the 76ers would consider shipping off either Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid in return for a new franchise player.

The franchise is choosing to stick with the old “trust the process” trope that carried the Sixers from the worst team in the league to a championship contender. Philadelphia’s new general manager Daryl Morey said they have no intentions of moving the franchise’s two stars.

Morey discussed the topic on 97.5 The Fanatic Monday afternoon.

“We got to get rid of that noise,” Morey said. “We love Ben and Joel. I think Sam Hinkie said it when he came out of his groundhog hole, that fans went through the process for those two players. Why would we try and ship them out? Doc and I are here for a reason.”

The 76ers will be entering an era of totally new management this year. Along with the coaching hire of NBA champion Doc Rivers, Morey joined the organization after spending more than a decade reinventing the Rockets franchise.

The general manager now has a chance to start his own process in Philadelphia — according to Morey, that process will still revolve around Simmons and Embiid.

There was some talk of the Sixers landing a massive NBA star in James Harden earlier this week. The shooting guard reportedly expressed interest in joining his former Rockets GM in Philadelphia, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Those talks have since blown over after the 76ers said they were unwilling to include Simmons in a trade offer.

Morey and the Sixers have made a couple notable offseason moves, bringing in Danny Green, Seth Curry and Dwight Howard. While these players provide some decent depth, the 76ers need to add an elite shot-creating guard to their lineup if they want to make the next jump.

Despite being a top team in the conference in 2018 and 2019, Philadelphia failed to get past the second playoff round both years. With Simmons injured in last year’s playoffs, the Sixers were swept in the opening round vs. Boston.

The 76ers have had the talent to make it out of the Eastern Conference for years, they just seem unable to realized it.

Maybe under new management the process can finally be completed.