Date For Deshaun Watson's NFL Hearing Has Reportedly Been Set

Deshaun Watson will soon be meeting with the NFL and NFLPA for a hearing regarding his potential punishment from the league, according to a report.

The NFL is expected to push for a "lengthy" suspension at a hearing next Tuesday, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

The NFLPA, meanwhile, will be in attendance on Watson's behalf to try and get a potential suspension reduced.

"Deshaun Watson's hearing before the NFL and NFLPA's jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is scheduled to begin Tuesday, league sources told ESPN," said Schefty.

The NFL has yet to decide on a punishment for Watson, but will most certainly make its intentions clear during the hearing next week.

The new Cleveland Browns quarterback has settled 20 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed against him.

"Robinson will listen as the NFL expects to push for a "lengthy" suspension for Watson while the NFLPA defends the Cleveland Browns quarterback who at one point faced 24 civil lawsuits that accused him of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions while with the Houston Texans. He has agreed to settle 20 of those suits," he said on ESPN.com.



