Daughter Of Longtime College Basketball Coach Chris Mack Announces Commitment

Chris Mack's daughter may not play her father's sport but she's still SEC bound.

On Tuesday, Sacred Heart High School Volleyball announced that Hailee Mack, a junior defensive specialist, has committed to play for the Missouri Tigers.

Her father, of Xavier and Louisville fame, is no longer the head coach of the Cardinals after being bought out by the program in January following an 11-9 start.

Upon his exit, Mack said there were no hard feelings between he and the school. Telling reporters, "I love 'em. I love 'em. They want to win. S---, I do too. I ain't bitter at all. I got my family, I got a great life. I'm good."

Soon he'll get the chance to see one member of that family live out her dreams at the college level.