Daughter Of MLB Legend Arrested For Abandoning Newborn In Freezing Temperatures

Police reportedly arrested the daughter of a Major League Baseball legend earlier this week.

According to multiple reports, Alexandra Eckersley, the adopted daughter of MLB Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley, abandoned her baby in the woods. The baby was found naked, freezing, and alone in the woods.

Here's more details of the terrifying story from Boston 25:

Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in Hillsboro Superior Court-North on charges including endangering the welfare of a child, falsifying physical evidence, second-degree assault, and reckless conduct, according to authorities. Officers responding to a report of a woman who had given birth to a baby in a tent in the woods near the West Side Arena in Manchester just before 1 a.m. searched the area for an hour after receiving directions from Eckersley, but their efforts proved unsuccessful, Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin said.

Eckersley allegedly lied to police about the location of the baby before eventually revealing the true location. She revealed to police the baby was in a tent where she was living.

Thankfully medical personnel were able to warm the baby before taking it to the hospital for further medical evaluation.