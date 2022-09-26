Davante Adams Angry By 0-3 Start: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for the play in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

When the Las Vegas Raiders brought in Davante Adams and Josh McDaniels this offseason, an 0-3 start isn't what anyone imagined.

After the team's disappointing 24-22 loss to the Titans on Sunday, Adams vented about the Raiders' early season results.

“Frustrated and angry,” Adams said via RaiderMaven.com. “Expect more. It’s not easy to win in this league. We know that. Nobody’s naive to the fact that nobody’s just going to lay down and just give you a victory, but at the end of the day we expect more and we will do better as we move forward.”

The NFL world reacted to the All-Pro wideout's frustration on Monday.

Through three games, Adams has 17 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He's currently second on the team in receiving behind Mack Hollins.