Davante Adams Angry By 0-3 Start: NFL World Reacts
When the Las Vegas Raiders brought in Davante Adams and Josh McDaniels this offseason, an 0-3 start isn't what anyone imagined.
After the team's disappointing 24-22 loss to the Titans on Sunday, Adams vented about the Raiders' early season results.
“Frustrated and angry,” Adams said via RaiderMaven.com. “Expect more. It’s not easy to win in this league. We know that. Nobody’s naive to the fact that nobody’s just going to lay down and just give you a victory, but at the end of the day we expect more and we will do better as we move forward.”
The NFL world reacted to the All-Pro wideout's frustration on Monday.
Through three games, Adams has 17 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns. He's currently second on the team in receiving behind Mack Hollins.