Davante Adams Calls Derek Carr Hall Of Famer: Fans React

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a pass during mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Davante Adams is getting crushed for what he recently had to say about his new quarterback, Derek Carr.

When discussing the transition from playing with Aaron Rodgers to Carr, he called both Hall of Fame quarterbacks.

"Any time you change QBs from hall-of-famer to hall-of-famer it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment," said Adams.

Yikes.

"Derek carr we thinking of the same derek carr I don’t think we are lost in the dollars maybe mr adams," one fan wrote.



"Nobody mad at the answer lmao. Just funny that he called Carr a HOFer, and yea tbh tae coulda been honest and Carr probably woulda understood he know damn well he ain’t built like Aaron," one Packers fan wrote.

"Lol derek carr threw like 1000 passes last year and didn’t crack 30tds. This how you Adams is his best friend," said another fan.

"That boy called carr a HOFer come on man just say they both highly skilled or something," a fan commented.

"Master level troll there...love how he's all in with Raiders, who are going to be a problem for folks this season," a fan replied.

Let's make one thing clear: Derek Carr is not a Hall of Fame quarterback.

The good news is he has plenty of years left to try and prove us wrong.