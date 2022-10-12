Davante Adams Charged With Misdemeanor Assault: Fans React

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Davante Adams has officially been charged with misdemeanor assault after he pushed a cameraman.

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver was walking off the field following a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs when he angrily shoved a cameraman who was trying to get out of the way.

The man ended up pressing charges and the police ended up citing Adams for assault.

This may not be the only trouble that Adams gets in. The NFL is currently looking into potential discipline for him and there's a chance that he could miss the Raiders' next game on Oct. 22 against the Houston Texans.

The NFL community had all sorts of different reactions to this latest development

It probably wasn't best for this reporter to put Adams' address out there since the entire world knows where he lives now.

That said, it'll be interesting to see how much he's fined if he's found guilty.