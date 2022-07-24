Davante Adams Clarifies His Controversial Quarterback Opinion

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a pass during mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams made a lot of waves this weekend with a surprising comment he made about quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr.

Speaking to CBS Sports on Friday, Adams said that changing from one Hall of Fame quarterback to another Hall of Fame quarterback would be an adjustment. That indicated that Adams believes Carr is a Hall of Famer.

But in an interview on Sunday, Adams clarified his statement. Per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, Adams said that he may have exaggerated his statement because he's a rapper and likes to give powerfully delivered lines.

"Being a rapper, it's very vital, you've got to have the bars, obviously," Adams said Sunday. "You know you've got to have the bars. The line's got to be there. But a very, very vital and critical piece of being a rapper is the delivery, right? I wasn't a great rapper the other day."

Adams said that while he doesn't honestly feel that Carr is a Hall of Fame quarterback right now, he believes Carr might be in the future if he wins a Super Bowl or an MVP award.

"What I'm not going to do is take away from that statement because, why is Derek not a Hall of Famer? What I meant, I left one key word out of there because that's not exactly what I meant. But I do think that Derek's career is Hall of Fame-worthy, and why not? Does he have the MVPs right now? No. Has he won a Super Bowl? Not yet. That's obviously what we're chasing."

Adams went on to say that what he really meant was that there would be an adjustment even if Adams went from one Hall of Fame quarterback to another. He concluded that he wasn't taking back anything he said.

"But what I meant to say was, 'Even if you go Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, it's an adjustment.' I wasn't saying, 'Hall of Famer Aaron to Hall of Famer Derek.' So, I'm not retracting my statement at all."

So it looks like Davante Adams may have been hyping up his quarterback ahead of the big season.

Carry on.