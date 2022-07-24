Davante Adams' Comment On Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr Goes Viral

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers and Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders chat after the preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 18, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It's been years since Davante Adams and Derek Carr were college teammates. But now that they've been reunited on the Las Vegas Raiders, Adams had some thoughts on how Carr stacks up to his former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

In a recent interview, Adams admitted that it would be "an adjustment" going from Rodgers to Carr. But qualified that by stating that it was changing from one Hall of Famer to another one.

"Any time you change QBs from one Hall of Famer to Hall of Famer, it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment," Adams said, via CBS Sports and ESPN.

That's a pretty strong statement about Derek Carr there. While most analysts accept that he's a very good quarterback, few if any will assert him as a Hall of Fame candidate.

So it should be no surprise that there is a lot of disagreement in the comments about Adams' comments here:

"Get you a friend like Davante Adams," ESPN's Robert Griffin III replied.

"I mean, I get that they are teammates and close friends, but you’re allowed not to be delusional in public," another fan wrote.

"I’d rather play with derek carr than aaron rodgers tbh," wrote a third.

"Rodgers, without a doubt is extremely talented. Carr is as well. If you switch both quarterbacks, I doubt Rodgers has the same numbers and success Carr has had with the Raiders, and I’m sure Carr would win a playoff game with Green Bay. Carr has not had the luxury others QBs get," a fourth user replied.

Barring a late run in his career that yields a Super Bowl or two, Derek Carr will be hard-pressed to make a case for Canton.

But at least he's got a good friend making it for him.