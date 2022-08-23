Davante Adams Dominating Practice: NFL World Reacts

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a pass during mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Raiders offseason addition Davante Adams is looking to prove those All-Pros weren't just Aaron Rodgers.

According to Patriots writer Evan Lazar, Adams is making it look it look easy at Vegas' joint practice on Tuesday.

Tweeting, "Davante Adams is absolutely ridiculous. He just effortlessly made a one-handed catch while keeping his feet in bounds for a TD. Incredible player."

The NFL world reacted to Davante's big play on social media.

"Is this real life?" a Raiders fan asked.

"The NFL really thought Adams and Carr wasn’t going to be the best duo in football?" another laughed.

"Josh went out and got a #1 WR the minute he left the Pats you know. While our #1 is Jakobi Meyers lolololol."

"The AFC is finished," an Adams fan said.

"Best WR in the league."

"Jarvis been doing this with all due respect," a Saints fan replied.

Sounds like Davante is on one today.