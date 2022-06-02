Davante Adams Had Been Pushing For Trade: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers and Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders chat after the preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 18, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders gave the Green Bay Packers an arm and a leg to bring over All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams. But it's a move that Adams has apparently wanted for a very long time.

On Thursday, NFL analyst David Carr - brother to Raiders quarterback Derek Carr - reported that Adams was actually trying to manifest a trade to the Raiders for several years. David Carr noted that a trade almost happened a few years back.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport supported what Carr said. Rapoport said that Adams' relationship with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has always been professional, but not much more. Adams was apparently concerned with how much longer Rodgers intends to play given his recent behavior.

NFL fans were all over the place as far as this revelation goes. Some were totally shocked while others weren't surprised in the slightest:

Davante Adams was a second-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and was Aaron Rodgers' go-to guy by 2016. He has 69 touchdown receptions in the last six seasons and led the league in 2020.

But when the Las Vegas Raiders offered a first- and second-round draft pick for Adams this offseason, the Packers couldn't refuse.

No receiver has more touchdown receptions from Aaron Rodgers in Rodgers' Hall of Fame career. But their success together just wasn't enough for Adams to stay in Green Bay.

