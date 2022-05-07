Davante Adams Has Classy Message For Packers Rookie WR Christian Watson

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - DECEMBER 23: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers scores the game winning touchdown reception past Morris Claiborne #21 of the New York Jets during overtime at MetLife Stadium on December 23, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Packers defeated the Jets 44-38. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Davante Adams is no longer a member of the Green Bay Packers. But, that didn't stop him from praising a member of his former team's rookie class.

On Saturday, the Packers posted a picture of second-round pick Christian Watson at rookie mini-camp, which prompted a response from the five-time Pro Bowler.

Via Packers digital reporter Wes Hodkiewicz:

Kid gon be the truth.

Green Bay selected the North Dakota State product 34th overall in April's draft. His father, Tim Watson, was also drafted by the Packers back in 1993 in the sixth round.

At 6-4, 208-pounds, Watson clocked a 4.36 40 at this year's Combine after becoming one of the most explosive receivers at the FCS level.

After the team traded Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay was in desperate need of a receiver that could stretch the field.

Adams was a clear favorite target of back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers, but perhaps Watson can emerge as the next; following in the steps of Jordy Nelson and Tae.