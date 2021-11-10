Davante Adams Has A Message For Odell Beckham Jr

The chase for Odell Beckham Jr. continues as he takes on his first full day of free agency on Wednesday.

From the jump, the Green Bay Packers were considered a frontrunner to land the former Cleveland Browns wideout. And as of right now, that fact reportedly remains true.

When asked about the OBJ situation during a press conference earlier this afternoon, Packers superstar receiver Davante Adams said he’s spoken with Beckham and has “pretty high” hopes of his team signing the wideout.

“Just let him know he’s got a home over here if he wants to come,” Adams said, per Green Bay insider Tom Silverstein.

The Packers are considered a top landing spot for Beckham largely because of Davante Adams’ currently role on the Green Bay roster. Even with a missed game this season, Adams more than doubles the team’s next leading receiver in targets and yards — separating himself as Aaron Rodgers’ only reliable WR target.

Beckham, who was upset with the amount of targets thrown his way in Cleveland, could slide in nicely as a productive WR2 behind Adams in Green Bay.

According to multiple reports, the Packers offered Beckham a veteran minimum contract earlier today. That figure could go up, but the franchise doesn’t have too much wiggle room as they likely hope to extend Adams’ current contract that makes him an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.