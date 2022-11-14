Davante Adams Has Troubling Admission On Raiders Locker Room

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It's been a disastrous 2022 season for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Expectations were through the roof for this team, especially after they hired Josh McDaniels and then traded for star wide receiver Davante Adams.

They've failed to live up to their high expectations as they're just 2-7 through nine games. Even worse, six of their seven losses have been by one score.

After their 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Adams spoke about the continued struggles and thinks that not everyone is fully bought in.

“Just don’t have enough guys that are fully bought in," Adams said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). “I don’t think people are like, you know, ‘F what McDaniels is talking about or ‘I’m going against the grain.’ It’s just a matter of executing when it’s time. It means playing a complete game, every minute of the game, giving it everything you’ve got. It’s doing your job and making the plays when you’re called on and getting the opportunities, and we just don’t do that at a high enough level right now.”

Adams has been one of the most productive players on the team thus far. He has over 100 receiving yards in six of the Raiders' first nine games this season.

They'll try and salvage what they can of this season starting with their game against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 20.