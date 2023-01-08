Davante Adams Made NFL History Tonight, Despite Lopsided Loss

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for the play in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

It's been a pretty bad year for the Las Vegas Raiders overall. But for wide receiver Davante Adams, it was a history-making one.

In the fourth quarter of today's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Adams surpassed 1,500 yards on the season. On top of him and Josh Jacobs becoming only the fifth WR-RB combo to go for 1,500 yards each in a season, Adams made some personal history too.

Adams is now the sixth player in NFL history with back-to-back seasons of 1,500 yards. He is also just the 12th player in NFL history with multiple seasons of at least 1,500 yards.

Granted, the 17th game is going to make it more likely that this milestone is reached a little more frequently in the future. But it's a tremendous achievement for him nonetheless.

When Davante Adams was traded to the Raiders after his storied career with the Green Bay Packers, there were many who believed that Adams would struggle without having the great Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball.

But Adams has proven his doubters wrong in a big way, even if it hasn't been enough to get the Raiders into the postseason.

Adams is heading to his sixth straight Pro Bowl and will probably earn All-Pro honors for the third year in a row to boot.

Is Davante Adams the best wide receiver in the NFL?