Davante Adams Makes Feelings On Aaron Rodgers Reunion Clear

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field together after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers to the Raiders talk has dominated the Pro Bowl weekend.

When asked by NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe what his pitch would be to get his former Packers teammate and four-time MVP in silver and black, Davante Adams' answer was simple: "I'm here."

Adams was also asked if the recruiting process had started yet, to which the star wideout replied, "Duh. Why would anybody not do that? I mean, 100%, that's my guy obviously and wishful thinking but we'll see what happens."

Fans had a few reactions to Adams' comments as well.

"It's incredibly wild in the business of the NFL that Davante agreed to be traded out of Green Bay, where he was offered a better deal, to just keep pitching 'come over bro' to the most stubborn QB in the league," a user said.

"Not gonna lie I absolutely love this," another replied.

"Nasty work by Vante," another fan tweeted.

Getting the gang back together in Las Vegas would be quite the sight in 2023. Let's see what happens.