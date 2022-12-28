Davante Adams' Old Comment About Derek Carr Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

A down season for the Raiders wasn't enough to keep Davante Adams out of the Pro Bowl for a sixth year in a row. But with his longtime friend and current quarterback Derek Carr now heading to the bench, people are recalling a comment he made earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Adams was traded to the Raiders after eight seasons with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. At the time, Adams dismissed the idea that there would be any problems, saying that going from Rodgers to Carr was like changing "hall of famer to hall of famer."

"Any time you change QBs from one hall-of-famer to hall-of-famer... it's going to be a little bit of an adjustment," Adams told CBS Sports.

As you can imagine, now that Carr has been benched and the Raiders have been eliminated from the playoffs, Adams is getting roasted pretty hard:

"must've meant from an NFL hall of famer to a Fresno State hall of famer," one user replied.

"Tae, your future Hall of Fame QB just got benched... for Jarrett Stidham," wrote another.

"Lol Carr wouldn't be in the Raiders HOF right now," a third wrote.

The benching of Carr makes it extremely likely that the Raiders part ways with him at the end of the season - and Adams will be stuck with whoever replaces him for the prime years of his NFL career.