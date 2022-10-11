Davante Adams 'Permanently Banned' From Kansas City Establishment

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before kickoff against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a potential suspension after he shoved a photographer who walked in front of him as Adams was walking into the locker room.

The worker has reportedly filed a police report against Adams, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He allegedly claims to have been a victim of assault during the altercation.

Video of the incident went viral on social media, leading plenty to question Adams' decision to shove the person. Kansas City Chiefs fans aren't exactly pleased with his behavior either.

On Tuesday morning, Worlds of Fun - an amusement and theme park - announced it has permanently banned the wide receiver.

"BREAKING: Davante Adams has been permanently banned from Worlds of Fun," the message on Twitter read.

Adams was likely never planning to visit the establishment in the first place, but now he won't be able to.

We'll have to wait and see if the NFL punishes the talented wide receiver for his conduct.