Davante Adams Ranked Best Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders catches a pass during mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A recent poll conducted by ESPN ranked the top-10 wide receivers in the NFL ahead of the 2022 season.

Recently-signed Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams sits atop the list at No. 1.

"Adams was the runaway winner for the second consecutive year, picking up more than two-thirds of the first-place votes," ESPN's Jeremey Fowler wrote.

Here's what some NFL coaches and executives had to say about Adams heading into the 2022 season:

"Still the best. Big, athletic, runs all the routes, competitive," an NFC exec said.

"His spatial awareness and route feel are the best. There are times, because of how good he was with Aaron [Rodgers], where you couldn't guard him," an AFC personnel evaluator said.

"He's impossible to cover, and then you still have to tackle him," an offensive coach added.

Here's the full top-10 list:

Davante Adams Cooper Kupp Ja'Marr Chase Justin Jefferson Tyreek Hill Stefon Diggs DeAndre Hopkins Mike Evans Deebo Samuels D.K. Metcalf

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to Adams' No. 1 ranking.

"I could quibble with the order at the top and swap a few guys out at the bottom but overall eh it's fine," NFL analyst Matt Harmon said.

"Justin Jefferson is the best WR in the NFL right now stop," another added.

Adams is coming off back-to-back All-Pro seasons with the Green Bay Packers. After a career-high 18 touchdowns in 2020, he notched a career-high 123 receptions for 1,553 yards in 2021.

He signed a five-year, $141.25 million contract with the Raiders earlier this offseason and will look to continue his success with Las Vegas QB Derek Carr.