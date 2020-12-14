Davante Adams Reacts To The Packers’ Division Title

The Green Bay Packers clinched their second straight divisional title with a 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Davante Adams took to Twitter to celebrate his team’s NFC North victory.

“NAWF!!! Goal one [check emoji] still hungry…” Adams wrote after the game.

Davante Adams has been a huge factor in the Packers success so far this year. As the only consistent option on Green Bay’s young receiving corps, Adams is a frequent target for Aaron Rodgers.

The seventh-year Packers receiver is in the midst of the best season in his career. Adams nearly doubles the next leading Green Bay receiver with 1,144 yards through 11 games. He currently leads the NFL in both receiving touchdowns (13) and average yards per game (102.9).

NAWF!!! Goal one ✔️ still hungry… — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 14, 2020

His outstanding play continued in Green Bay’s division-clinching win over the Lions. Adams reeled in seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

Like Adams said, the Packers are still hungry. With an outstanding 10-3 record, Green Bay has a legitimate shot at a Super Bowl run this year.

Aside from an uncharacteristic 38-10 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 6, the Davante Adams and the Packers have been competitive in every game they’ve played this year.

With a four-game lead over the Vikings and Bears in the NFC North, Green Bay will remain up top no matter the outcome of its final three games.

The Packers will take on the Panthers, Titans and Bears to close out their season.