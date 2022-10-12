Davante Adams Receives Charges For Fan Incident

Raiders star receiver Davante Adams has officially been charged with misdemeanor assault for Monday night's incident, court records show.

Per Shain Bergan of KCTV5 News:

"BREAKING: ... Davante Adams cited for assault in Kansas City, MO, after pushing a photographer while leaving the field in the Chiefs' Monday night win against Las Vegas."

Adams pushing over a "Monday Night Football" freelancer on his way to the tunnel has dominated NFL headlines over the past few days.

The All-Pro wideout was immediately remorseful for what happened, apologizing in the postgame media scrum and on Twitter. But it wasn't a great look for one of the more well-respected players in the league.

The NFL is reportedly mulling over punishment for Adams, which could result in a fine or potential suspension. The Raiders are currently on a bye so the league will likely take its time before coming to a decision.