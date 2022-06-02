Davante Adams Reportedly Pushed For 1 Trade For Years

GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers and Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders chat after the preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 18, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders landed superstar wide receiver Davante Adams in a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers.

This move came as a surprise to many around the league. But according to some inside sources, this trade deal has been in the works for "several years."

NFL Network analyst David Carr, the brother of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, says Adams has been pushing for a trade to Las Vegas for years.

In fact, a deal reportedly came close to going down a couple years ago.

Adams and Carr were college teammates at Fresno State and have maintained a friendship throughout their NFL careers. With that in mind, it makes sense that the California native was looking to head back out West.

Adams has been the league's best wide receiver over the past two seasons. Reeling in passes from back-to-back league MVP Aaron Rodgers, the now-former Green Bay star logged two straight All-Pro selections.

Now headlining the Raiders' new-look offense, Adams will look to prove he made the right decision in pushing his way out to Vegas.