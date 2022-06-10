Davante Adams Reveals If Derek Carr Is Better QB Than Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a catch during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams spoke with the media.

During his media appearance, Adams went in-depth on his decision to leave the Green Bay Packers - and Aaron Rodgers in the process. Adams made it clear he still appreciates Rodgers, but suggested it was time for a change.

The star wide receiver also made an interesting comparison between the two. While most fans probably think Rodgers is the vastly superior quarterback, Adams doesn't see it like that.

"As far as talent and ability, it's really similar, if I'm keeping it real," Adams said. "They throw the ball a lot different. Derek's gonna fire it in there, and you gonna know that thing's coming quick. Aaron's got the ability to tighten that core up and flick that ball to you."

Adams noted there is a slight difference in how the quarterbacks throw, which will take some adjusting to.

"So the release is a lot different, but being able to get the ball to you late, if they see you coming out of a break, not many quarterbacks can get it to you before you get to the sideline if you're outside the numbers already," he said. "Having two guys like that with really strong arms, and understand the game, the mental part of it, is another similarity that they have. They both obsess over it and they know everything that's going on out there."

Will Adams have as much success with Carr as he did with Rodgers?