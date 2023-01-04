Davante Adams Reveals If He Wants To Return To Raiders

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 25: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for a play in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Davante Adams was part of one of the biggest trades during the 2022 offseason.

He was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a first and a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Raiders were hoping he was going to be the missing piece to get them on track for a Super Bowl run but it hasn't worked out that way. Adams has been great, but the Raiders have only won six games this season.

It's led some media pundits to speculate if Adams wants to return to the team next year. When Adams was asked about that on Wednesday afternoon, he quickly said yes.

"Yeah, definitely. My dream was to play for this team before Derek Carr was here," Adams said.

Adams will more than likely have a different quarterback throwing him the ball next season after Carr was benched for the team's final two regular season games.

Despite that, he seems to be excited for the next chapter as the Raiders try and improve in 2023.