Davante Adams Reveals If Packers Offered More Money Than Raiders

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field together after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Davante Adams' decision to leave Green Bay, request a trade and end up with the Raiders didn't really have anything to do with money.

Adams revealed on Thursday that the Packers actually offered more money than the Raiders to get him to stay. He declined.

The rest is history; Adams will be catching passes from Derek Carr this upcoming season.

“You guys have heard Green Bay offered this which is higher than what I was [going to make with the Raiders] and all of that. And, yeah, I’ll say it, it was true. OK, it was true,” Adams said, via Pro Football Talk. “But there’s much more that goes into it. And family is a big part of it for me. So, geographically being here, it makes it a lot easier for me to stay connected to my family year-round.

“And this isn’t Year Two, or I’m not trying to necessarily fight for a job or anything like that to where you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do — you’ve got to stay out there. I had the choice and the choice was for me to come here and raise my family on the West Coast and come out here and have some fun in the sun.”

Adams did what he's felt is best for him and his family. You can't fault him for that.

The Packers, meanwhile, will have to rely on other pass-catchers this upcoming season.