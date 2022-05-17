Davante Adams Reveals Which Team He Thought Would Draft Him

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 16: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates defeating the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 16, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Eight years ago, Davante Adams fell into the Green Bay Packers' lap with the 53rd pick of the NFL Draft.

Looking back, it's crazy the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver lasted so long. At the time, Adams also thought he'd hear his name called much sooner.

In an interview with former NFL cornerback Eric Allen (h/t Panthers Wire's Anthony Rizzuti), Adams recalled his frustration at watching teams pass him up at his draft party. He thought one team in particular would end the slide late in the opening round.

"Right out the gate, I keep hearing all these names called. Bunch of receivers. It’s a lot of receivers going early and I don’t hear my name. And I’m like, ‘Okay, this is weird.’ Couple of teams said they was interested in me, picking not even receivers.

"So now I’m like, now I’m getting nervous. And we get to the end, I think at 28, I thought I was going to the Carolina Panthers. That’s who talked to me the most. They picked Kelvin Benjamin. I took my earpiece out, everything. I’m telling people to leave."

It initially looked like Carolina made the right call. Benjamin tallied 1,008 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a rookie, but his career quickly sputtered. He hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, recently trying an unsuccessful comeback as a tight end with the New York Giants last offseason.

Of course, the Panthers aren't the only team who should regret not taking Adams. He mentioned that he saw the Seattle Seahawks as another possibility before they traded down. However, they still picked wideout Paul Richardson ahead of Adams.

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles took Marqise Lee and Jordan Matthews, respectively, ahead of Adams in the second round. Tight end Troy Niklas, drafted one slot ahead of Adams by the Arizona Cardinals, tallied 19 career reception.

In hindsight, even the Packers were foolish not to draft him in the first round. It worked out perfectly for them, as Adams registered 8,121 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns over eight seasons before they traded him to the Las Vegas Raiders for the 22nd and 53rd picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Adams will now join forces with former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr, who got selected behind Johnny Manziel with the 36th pick in the same 2014 draft.