Davante Adams’ Rumored House Purchase: NFL World Reacts

Former college teammates Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers talking before a Packers vs. Raiders preseason game.GREEN BAY, WI - AUGUST 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers and Derek Carr #4 of the Oakland Raiders chat after the preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 18, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is set to be the biggest free agent on the market this offseason. But did Davante already foreshadow his move?

According to numerous reports, Adams is rumored to have purchased a multi-million dollar home in Las Vegas. Home of the Raiders and fellow Fresno State alum Derek Carr.

Speculation quickly grew across the NFL world on social media.

“YESSIR!” one fan responded in all-caps.

“It’s happening he’s coming to the raiders. IDC,” another fan said.

“… what I gotta do to see this?” asked another member of the Black Hole.

“I know a lot of y’all would hate this idea but I wouldn’t mind him being a Raider,” a Los Angeles native tweeted.

“Raider Nation would sell their souls for this move.”

“Bruuuh the hype too real!! Make it happen or stop playin’ wid us!!” another fan cried.

“He’s really gonna be mad when he gets tagged,” a Green Bay fan laughed.

“I LOVE the sound of that!” another Raiders fan replied.

The Silver and Black could use a dynamic weapon on the outside since the Henry Ruggs situation went down. Davante Adams certainly fits that bill and then some…

