Packers All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is set to be the biggest free agent on the market this offseason. But did Davante already foreshadow his move?

According to numerous reports, Adams is rumored to have purchased a multi-million dollar home in Las Vegas. Home of the Raiders and fellow Fresno State alum Derek Carr.

Davante Adams just purchased a $12M home in The Ridges, a fancy Las Vegas neighborhood, per @VitalVegas. pic.twitter.com/60qSc3VNDz — Raider Nation Boston (@RaiderNationBOS) March 4, 2022

Speculation quickly grew across the NFL world on social media.

“YESSIR!” one fan responded in all-caps.

“It’s happening he’s coming to the raiders. IDC,” another fan said.

It’s happening he’s coming to the raiders. IDC https://t.co/ew9p9zLQmQ — Victor Guerrero🥊🥊 (@slick_vik23) March 5, 2022

“… what I gotta do to see this?” asked another member of the Black Hole.

Shit what I gotta do to see this😅 https://t.co/Sxnk1JhcRP — Raiders (@chino_2019) March 5, 2022

“I know a lot of y’all would hate this idea but I wouldn’t mind him being a Raider,” a Los Angeles native tweeted.

I know a lot of y’all would hate this idea but I wouldn’t mind him being a Raider. https://t.co/vxiIA8E65b — 𝚅𝚒𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝙶𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚊𝚖 (@8ighty_Ocho) March 5, 2022

“Raider Nation would sell their souls for this move.”

Raider nation would sell their souls for this move https://t.co/iHoJErqcky — RAIDERS DUI DAILY (@raidersdui) March 5, 2022

“Bruuuh the hype too real!! Make it happen or stop playin’ wid us!!” another fan cried.

Bruuuh the hype too real!! Make it happen or stop playin’ wid us!! 😭 https://t.co/KloHzy4Rab — Nee💤y (@_arnoldd) March 5, 2022

“He’s really gonna be mad when he gets tagged,” a Green Bay fan laughed.

he’s really gonna be mad when he gets tagged LMAO https://t.co/0IfiCBFjuy — Carson (@ImABrewersFan) March 5, 2022

“I LOVE the sound of that!” another Raiders fan replied.

I LOVE the sound of that! Coming home to match up with his college QB. https://t.co/YBFAbuPKl2 — Nathan Quigg (@nquigg) March 5, 2022

The Silver and Black could use a dynamic weapon on the outside since the Henry Ruggs situation went down. Davante Adams certainly fits that bill and then some…