Davante Adams Sends Clear Message Before Week 18 Game

Packers star receiver Davante Adams isn’t concerned with the possibility of getting hurt in the last week of the season with the NFC’s top seed locked up. And he’s certainly not lacking in confidence either.

Per Packers beat writer Matt Schneidman, “Davante Adams said he’s not worried about potential injuries playing in a meaningless game because you can get hurt crossing the street.”

With the All-Pro being quoted saying, “At this point, you can’t run from me. If you scared, go to church.”

Green Bay clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with their win over the Vikings on Sunday night. But according to reports, head coach Matt LaFleur intends to have Adams, Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the starters play against the lowly Detroit Lions.

Quietly, Davante Adams could be heading towards a franchise tag with the club. Not so quietly, Adams has been dominating cornerbacks all year long.

In 15 games, the five-time Pro Bowler has caught 117 balls for 1,498 yards and 11 touchdowns. Over the past couple seasons, Adams has really separated himself as the premier WR in the NFL.

The Packers have reeled off five wins in a row as the season comes to a close. And are likely trying to keep some forward momentum going into their playoff bye.