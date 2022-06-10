Davante Adams Speaks Out On Decision: NFL World Reacts

DETROIT, MI - DECEMBER 13: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) is congratulated by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) on his touchdown reception during the Detroit Lions versus Green Bay Packers game on Sunday December 13, 2020 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Davante Adams has opened up a little bit more about his decision to request a trade from the Green Bay Packers.

Adams spoke to the media on Thursday and said that he was concerned about Aaron Rodgers potentially not being around for much longer.

After Adams was traded for a couple of draft picks, the Packers ended up giving Rodgers a massive deal to ensure that he ends his career with them.

The two sides agreed to a three-year $150 million extension and it also includes a $40 million signing bonus.

NFL fans see both sides to it.

Adams will now get to play with quarterback Derek Carr in Las Vegas for the next several years.

Adams is coming off a great 2021 campaign when he finished with 1,553 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns off 123 receptions.

If he can put up similar numbers in 2022, the Raiders could be a tough out in the AFC.