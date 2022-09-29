Davante Adams Will Drive Pace Car: NASCAR World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 18: Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders lines up for the play in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Allegiant Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Superstar wide receiver Davante Adams will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series race is set to take place on Sunday, October 16. Adams' Raiders will be on their bye week during the NFL's Week 6.

The sports world took to Twitter to react to this exciting crossover news.

"Davante certainly taking advantage of the Vegas lime light," one fan wrote.

"They didn't ask Derek Carr because it would have been first time in history pace car ended up in last place," another joked.

"Probably the best raiders drive of the season," another said.

"This is going to be exciting," Adams said, per Speedway Digest. "It's quite the departure from my usual Sunday gig, but I can't wait to get out there, meet some of the drivers and take in a great sporting event in the process."

Adams and the Raiders are 0-3 to start the 2022 season despite some seriously-high preseason expectations.

The first-year Las Vegas wide receiver and his team will look to notch their first win of the season in a division matchup against the Denver Broncos this weekend.