Dave Aranda Signs Big Contract Extension: Fans React

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Baylor at TCUFORT WORTH, TX - NOVEMBER 06: Baylor Bears head coach Dave Aranda heads off the field after the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the Baylor Bears on November 6, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After one heck of a turnaround in Waco, Texas, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has reportedly signed a major extension to stay with the Bears.

Per The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, “Baylor has finalized a new contract with Dave Aranda.” Adding, “The new deal runs thru 2029.”

College football fans around the country reacted to Aranda’s extension.

“Love this for Baylor football,” replied USA Today‘s Josh Carney.

“We’ll be seeing lots of Matt Campbell vs. Dave Aranda battles over the decade,” tweeted Texas sports reporter Jeff Dubrof.

“You kind of knew that Rhule was going to bail for greener pastures when the opportunity came up. Aranda? I feel like he’ll camp in Waco for a minute,” tweeted a Kansas State Wildcats fan.

“Smart move by Baylor,” one user said.

“Had some elite programs interested in his services and he stayed at Baylor,” said another.

For Baylor fans’ sake, lets hope Aranda can continue to build the Bears back into a Big-12 power.

