Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral

RALEIGH, NC - OCTOBER 31: Head coach Dave Doeren of the North Carolina State Wolfpack watches on against the Clemson Tigers during their game at Carter-Finley Stadium on October 31, 2015 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week.

During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader.

"They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar, they're elitist. Their coaches talk down to us. They talk behind our backs negatively in recruiting about our coaching staff."

When asked if these comments were on-the-record, Doeren responded "I don't give a [expletive]."

The all-time record for this rivalry stands at 68-37-6 in favor of the Tar Heels. Last year's game in Raleigh finished with the Wolfpack notching two touchdowns in the final minute of the contest for a stunning comeback win.

Doeren and NC State lead the No. 17 Tar Heels 17-10 at the end of the first half in Chapel Hill.

This Saturday's game between NC State and North Carolina is being televised on ABC.