Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral
NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week.
During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader.
"They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar, they're elitist. Their coaches talk down to us. They talk behind our backs negatively in recruiting about our coaching staff."
When asked if these comments were on-the-record, Doeren responded "I don't give a [expletive]."
The all-time record for this rivalry stands at 68-37-6 in favor of the Tar Heels. Last year's game in Raleigh finished with the Wolfpack notching two touchdowns in the final minute of the contest for a stunning comeback win.
Doeren and NC State lead the No. 17 Tar Heels 17-10 at the end of the first half in Chapel Hill.
This Saturday's game between NC State and North Carolina is being televised on ABC.