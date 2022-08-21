David Bakhtiari Activated Sunday: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Injuries limited Green Bay Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari to just 27 snaps last season. But after starting the 2022 offseason on the PUP list, the Packers have him back.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that Bakhtiari is being activated off the PUP list. He will start doing individual drills before being brought back into full practices.

Bakhtiari has been limited to just 13 games over the past two years. But when healthy, he ranks among the best left tackles in the game. And even without him for half of two seasons, the Packers still played great football.

As you might imagine, Packers fans are thrilled to have Bakhtiari back in any way they can. They're all calling this huge news.

The Green Bay Packers have gone 39-10 since Matt LaFleur took over the team in 2019. In that span they've won three straight NFC North titles and put up historically good numbers while Aaron Rodgers has won two NFL MVP awards.

Having David Bakhtiari back at full strength this season would go a long way towards getting Rodgers a third.

But the real goal is getting a Super Bowl - something that Bakhtiari has yet to be a part of in his stellar career thus far.

Will this be the year that David Bakhtiari helps lift the Packers to a title?