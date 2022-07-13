David Bakhtiari Has Graduated From College: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Packers All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari can now add another achievement to his list of outstanding accomplishments: college graduate.

Earlier this week, Colorado administrative assistant Kris Livingston shared that the three-time Pro Bowler finished his final class this summer after leaving school early for the NFL almost 10 years ago.

"David Baktiari left the University of Colorado Boulder early for NFL," Livingston tweeted. "He always knew he'd get that diploma & he's been chipping away. This summer he finished what he started & completed his last class! AND since his return, a perfect 4.0!"

The NFL world reacted to the Bakhtiari news on social media.

"Before and after pics are great," said Denver7's Lionel Bienvenu. "Congrats to David."

"Better late, then never," Bakhtiari tweeted.

"This is what a late growth spurt looks like," a Packers writer pointed out. "Another reminder how different college is than the pros."

"Congrats David Bakhtiari!" the NFL tweeted. "You earned your degree and at least a few muscles."

Great stuff from of the NFL's best linemen.