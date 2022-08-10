David Carr Names NFL's No. 1 Corner

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

Nine cornerbacks made the Pro Bowl and four earned All-Pro honors in 2021. But which NFL cornerback is the best of the best?

On Tuesday, NFL analyst David Carr revealed his list of the top 10 cornerbacks in the NFL. To the surprise of many, he didn't have Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey as his top pick.

Instead, Carr chose Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson as his top corner. Carr explained that between his league-high takeaways since 2019 and league-best passer rating against in that span, he's the best in the league.

Via NFL.com:

"As the Rams' defensive coordinator in 2020, Brandon Staley -- now entering Year 2 as the Chargers' head coach -- oversaw the league's top-ranked defense, and he had a true No. 1 cornerback (Jalen Ramsey) that year. I have to believe that played a role in the Chargers' decision to sign Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million deal this offseason. The former Patriot is a physical corner who plays the ball tremendously well (league-high 24 takeaways since 2019). He's the type of player quarterbacks are terrified to throw toward because even if a receiver has a step on Jackson, he's still not open. Of the players with a minimum of 100 targets in coverage since 2019, Jackson has allowed a league-low 46.3 passer rating with no other such player allowing a sub-60 passer rating in that span, per PFF. He'll provide a big boost to a Chargers unit that ranked 29th in scoring defense in 2021."

J.C. Jackson spent his first four seasons with the New England Patriots, steadily improving over time. 2021 was his masterpiece though as he racked up a league-high 23 passes defended along with eight interceptions.

For his efforts, Jackson earned Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors. He also got a massive contract with the Chargers after joining them as a free agent on a five-year, $82.5 million deal.

Suffice it to say, people are high on Jackson heading into 2022.

Will J.C. Jackson live up to expectations for the Chargers this season?