David Diehl Lands Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

A former New York Giants offensive lineman has landed his first coaching gig.

David Diehl announced on his Instagram that he will be joining the Memphis Tigers coaching staff. He's going to serve as an offensive analyst.

Based on Diehl's post, he's fired up about this opportunity.

"My football journey continues & I couldn’t be more proud & excited to announce that I will be joining Head Coach Ryan Silverfield & the University of Memphis Football 2022 coaching staff," Diehl wrote. "I haven’t been this Driven, motivated, & focused since being drafted by the New York Football Giants in 2003. Let’s Go Tigers!!!"

Diehl helped the Giants win two Super Bowls in 2008 and 2012 as they beat the New England Patriots both times.

He was with the Giants from 2003-13 before he called it a career.

NFL fans are pretty pumped for Diehl after he made his announcement.

Memphis finished the 2021 season with a 6-6 overall record.