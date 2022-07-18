David Feherty Reportedly Leaving NBC: Golf World Reacts

RIDGEDALE, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 22: TV personality David Feherty speaks at the start of the Payne’s Valley Cup on September 22, 2020 at Payne’s Valley course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Payne’s Valley Cup) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Former golf star David Feherty has been a regular on NBC's golf broadcasting team for over five years now. But it appears that his time with NBC is coming to an end.

According to media insider Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Feherty is leaving NBC to join the LIV Golf tour as an analyst. Per the report, Feherty will work eight to ten LIV Golf tournaments per year. Financial terms of the impending deal have not yet been revealed.

Feherty has been a broadcaster since the 1990s and previously hosted his own self-titled show on Golf Channel for a decade. He's one of the most recognizable broadcasters in the sport - albeit controversial at times.

Some golf fans and analysts believe this is a big move for the LIV that will further cement them as a tour that can challenge the PGA Tour. Others are glad to be rid of Feherty entirely:

David Feherty rose to prominence as a professional golfer in the 1980s and 1990s. He enjoyed two top 10 finishes at The Open and one top 10 finish at the 1991 PGA Championship.

Success on the golf course wasn't easy to come by as he never won a PGA Tour event. But he did win five events on the European Tour between 1986 and 1992 en route to several million dollars in lifetime earnings.

Feherty went into broadcasting in 1997 with CBS Sports as a reporter and analyst. He quickly found his niche, and his work has been featured in magazines, books, and even video games.

Is this a big get for the LIV Golf tour?