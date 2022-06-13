David Johnson Meeting With Saints: NFL World Reacts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: Running back David Johnson #31 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball in the second half of their game at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Texans 42-36 in overtime. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have made a number of high-profile additions to their ranks this offseason. But could former All-Pro running back David Johnson be their next big signing?

On Monday, Saints insider Nick Underhill reported that Johnson is visiting the Saints. It's just a visit though, with no indication that a contract signing is imminent or that an offer has been made.

The Saints have a looming need at the position though. Star running back Alvin Kamara is expected time due to a suspension, and players below him no the depth chart are either aging or lack experience.

Saints fans appear mixed on the idea of bringing Johnson in. Some think that Johnson would give them some good depth if only for a few weeks, while others think he's too washed to even play as well as their unproven backs:

In his first two NFL seasons, David Johnson appeared prime for stardom with the Arizona Cardinals. After finishing fourth in the 2015 Rookie of the Year voting, he had a breakout campaign in 2016.

Johnson had 1,239 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground in 2016. He added another 80 receptions for 879 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson would finish the 2016 season leading the NFL in touches, total touchdowns and yards from scrimmage. He earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors while finishing third in Offensive Player of the Year voting.

But injuries quickly began to mount for Johnson, and by the time he returned to full health he wasn't as effective as a runner anymore.

Would David Johnson be a good fit on the New Orleans Saints?