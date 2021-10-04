Bears Reportedly Get Good News On David Montgomery

The Chicago Bears have reportedly received some good news on star running back David Montgomery on Monday.

Montgomery, one of the top running backs in the NFL this season, suffered a gruesome-looking leg injury during Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions. The running back had to be helped off the field and was later ruled out.

However, it appears that Montgomery likely avoided major injury.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Bears do not believe that Montgomery suffered a torn ACL injury. More tests are needed, though the Chicago offense could get Montgomery back this season.

“Bears don’t believe RB David Montgomery tore his ACL, but they are doing further testing today to determine the extent of the injury, per source,” he reports.

Montgomery, 24, has 69 rushes for 303 yards and 3 touchdowns on the 2021 season. He had 23 rushes for 106 yards and two touchdowns prior to getting hurt on Sunday.

The Bears are scheduled to return to the field on Sunday, Oct. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on CBS.