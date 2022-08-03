COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 20: David Ojabo #55 of the Michigan Wolverines defends against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium on November 20, 2021 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens linebacker David Ojabo has finally signed his rookie contract.

Up until this evening, the former Michigan standout was the only 2022 NFL Draft pick who had yet to pen his initial deal.

The team announced the signing on Tuesday night.

Monetary details of the contract have not yet been released, but as the No. 45 overall pick in the 2022 draft Ojabo is expected to receive a four-year deal worth about $7.9 million. Delays with the rookie's signing were caused by negotiations over the amount of guaranteed money.

Ojabo was selected with a second-round pick after suffering a torn Achilles during his Michigan Pro Day in March. He notched 11 sacks and five forced fumbles through 14 games for the Wolverines in 2021 and was once considered a first-round talent.

The injured rookie has been rehabbing away from the team as he negotiated contract details. Now that his deal is in place, he'll be able to join his team at their training camp facilities.

With Ojabo's deal now on the books, all 262 picks from the 2022 draft class have signed their rookie contracts.