David Ortiz Names Baseball’s Greatest Player Of All-Time

Who’s the greatest baseball player of all-time?

Legendary Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz gave his pick on Saturday night. The likely Hall of Famer sees another left-handed slugger as the best player in the sport’s history.

According to Ortiz, the greatest baseball player of all-time is Barry Bonds.

Bonds, whose career included steroid allegations, is undeniably one of the most-talented players in baseball history. His stats are absolutely ridiculous. While there’s the steroid aspect, few people – if any – could’ve put up the stats he did, steroids or not.

“He’s the best player of all-time,” Big Papi said to TMZ Sports.

There are many baseball fans who agree with Ortiz.

Bonds put up some of the greatest hitting – and walking – numbers in baseball history. It’s a shame that he’s yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame at Cooperstown.

Baseball’s postseason, meanwhile, continues on Sunday, with Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between Atlanta and Los Angeles.