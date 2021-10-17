The Spun

David Ortiz Names Baseball’s Greatest Player Of All-Time

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 11: David Ortiz #34 of the Boston Red Sox enters the dugout after batting practice before the Red Sox home opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on April 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Who’s the greatest baseball player of all-time?

Legendary Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz gave his pick on Saturday night. The likely Hall of Famer sees another left-handed slugger as the best player in the sport’s history.

According to Ortiz, the greatest baseball player of all-time is Barry Bonds.

Bonds, whose career included steroid allegations, is undeniably one of the most-talented players in baseball history. His stats are absolutely ridiculous. While there’s the steroid aspect, few people – if any – could’ve put up the stats he did, steroids or not.

“He’s the best player of all-time,” Big Papi said to TMZ Sports.

There are many baseball fans who agree with Ortiz.

Bonds put up some of the greatest hitting – and walking – numbers in baseball history. It’s a shame that he’s yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame at Cooperstown.

Baseball’s postseason, meanwhile, continues on Sunday, with Game 2 of the National League Championship Series between Atlanta and Los Angeles.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.