David Ortiz Has 3-Word Message For Yankees About Aaron Judge

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 09: David Ortiz looks on before the Red Sox home opening game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on April 09, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge, who's currently in the midst of contract extension negotiations with the New York organization, is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.

Tonight, Judge is in the house for his fourth All-Star appearance. While the AL All-Star is focused on enjoying the star-studded event, questions about his contract negotiations continue to surface at Dodger Stadium.

Fox baseball analyst and former Boston Red Sox superstar David Ortiz is working the dugouts for tonight's game. When talking to Judge and his teammate Giancarlo Stanton, Big Papi sent a message to the Yankees organization.

"Pay that man!" he said.

Back in April, Judge reportedly turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million contract offer from the Yankees. But earlier this week, he said he hopes to be with the New York organization for "a long time."

Before tonight's game, No. 99 shared another conflicting message about his future in NYC.

Judge is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season with a league-leading 33 home runs and 70 RBI on a .284 batting average.