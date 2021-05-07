David Ortiz Reacts To Angels Releasing Albert Pujols

Game recognize game.

On Friday morning, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz took to Instagram to react to the Los Angeles Angels’ release of longtime MLB superstar Albert Pujols. Both born and raised in Santo Domingo, the capitol of the Dominican Republic, the two baseball legends become close friends through their illustrious careers.

“Brother @albertpujols all the way with you incredible career one of the most beloved player of all time on and off the field l do not agree on the move that just happen that was devastating for fans and player l know this is a business but l was expecting someone like you to walk away like you deserve you have done so much for baseball that is hard to replace someone like you ……much love and respect always our future first ballot HOF 100 all the way unanimous…” Big Papi wrote above a photo Pujols and himself hanging out off the field.

Clearly, like many other fans and players from around the league, Ortiz was shocked and upset by the Angels decision to waive the future Hall of Famer. Just one month into the final seasons of his massive 10-year, $254 million contract with Los Angeles, the front office felt Pujols’ value as a starter just wasn’t worth it anymore.

The decision to bench/release Pujols really came down to the breakout play of first baseman Jared Walsh and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. With both of these young guys posting career years so far, the aging superstar struggled to find his spot on the roster in 2021.

That being said, Pujols has made it clear he’s not done with the game of baseball just yet. With plenty of teams looking for a solid DH to add to their roster, the three-time league MVP should have no trouble finding a new squad in free agency.

Pujols is currently playing in his 21st MLB season. Ortiz retired in 2016 after a stellar 20-year career.